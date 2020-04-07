Just recovered from COVID-19, Lucknow doc wants to get back to frontline

Discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for coronavirus, Dr Tauseef Khan is raring to get back into the fight against COVID-19. "I am the best person to work with coronavirus positive patients and make them understand things, because I have myself gone through it," the resident doctor at King George's Medical University told PTI.

When asked if he would like to work at KGMU’s isolation ward again, he said, "I will spend the 14-day isolation period at home and will be ready for duty once again.” Dr Khan got the infection while treating a doctor from Canada at the hospital. When asked if he was okay with being named in the media, he said, "Why not?” “I have defeated coronavirus and am coming out of the hospital, not from jail." “It was on March 11 when the first foreigner, a lady doctor from Canada, was admitted to the isolation ward, and I was part of the team of doctors looking after her,” he recalled.

On March 16, he had some nose and throat problems. “When I told my seniors about it, they got a test conducted and I was found coronavirus positive and admitted in the isolation ward on March 17," he said.

Earlier, his relatives and friends had brought food for him at the hospital. When he was found to have been infected, he got them tested as well. Three of them tested positive. “They are undergoing treatment at KGMU. They all will also come out fully recovered soon,” Khan said.

While in the hospital’s isolation ward for 21 days, he kept in touch with other patients on phone. “My friends outside, including doctors, kept me updated on WhatsApp with the research going on for finding a treatment for the virus, as well as on the history of patients who have successfully overcome it," he said.

“Besides keeping me in a positive frame of mind, this information, when shared with other patients, kept them in good spirits.” “This free time also gave me an opportunity to prepare for the postgraduate entrance examination," he said. The doctors is going for the higher medical degree. “Though we are a developing country, the medical facilities have so progressed that today we can defeat any disease. The government has made very good facilities available at KGMU,” he said.

"There is a separate room for every infected patient with TV, and everything, like food, is taken proper care of," he said. He advised those in quarantine to maintain social distancing and good sanitation, asking them to follow the doctor’s’ advice for a quick recovery.

“I thank the almighty, along with the KGMU administration, for regaining my health so quickly," he said..

