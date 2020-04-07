Left Menu
Development News Edition

Just recovered from COVID-19, Lucknow doc wants to get back to frontline

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:01 IST
Just recovered from COVID-19, Lucknow doc wants to get back to frontline

Discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for coronavirus, Dr Tauseef Khan is raring to get back into the fight against COVID-19. "I am the best person to work with coronavirus positive patients and make them understand things, because I have myself gone through it," the resident doctor at King George's Medical University told PTI.

When asked if he would like to work at KGMU’s isolation ward again, he said, "I will spend the 14-day isolation period at home and will be ready for duty once again.” Dr Khan got the infection while treating a doctor from Canada at the hospital. When asked if he was okay with being named in the media, he said, "Why not?” “I have defeated coronavirus and am coming out of the hospital, not from jail." “It was on March 11 when the first foreigner, a lady doctor from Canada, was admitted to the isolation ward, and I was part of the team of doctors looking after her,” he recalled.

On March 16, he had some nose and throat problems. “When I told my seniors about it, they got a test conducted and I was found coronavirus positive and admitted in the isolation ward on March 17," he said.

Earlier, his relatives and friends had brought food for him at the hospital. When he was found to have been infected, he got them tested as well. Three of them tested positive. “They are undergoing treatment at KGMU. They all will also come out fully recovered soon,” Khan said.

While in the hospital’s isolation ward for 21 days, he kept in touch with other patients on phone. “My friends outside, including doctors, kept me updated on WhatsApp with the research going on for finding a treatment for the virus, as well as on the history of patients who have successfully overcome it," he said.

“Besides keeping me in a positive frame of mind, this information, when shared with other patients, kept them in good spirits.” “This free time also gave me an opportunity to prepare for the postgraduate entrance examination," he said. The doctors is going for the higher medical degree. “Though we are a developing country, the medical facilities have so progressed that today we can defeat any disease. The government has made very good facilities available at KGMU,” he said.

"There is a separate room for every infected patient with TV, and everything, like food, is taken proper care of," he said. He advised those in quarantine to maintain social distancing and good sanitation, asking them to follow the doctor’s’ advice for a quick recovery.

“I thank the almighty, along with the KGMU administration, for regaining my health so quickly," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...

Ukraine lawmakers flood banking bill needed for IMF deal with thousands of amendments

Ukrainian lawmakers have proposed thousands of amendments to banking legislation required by the International Monetary Fund, threatening to derail an 8 billion IMF aid package needed to fight the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pand...

AIIMS medical staff to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective depts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS authorities have asked its healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments if they need. The order has b...

Lufthansa to discontinue Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa will close its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul including capacity cuts across the group, it said on Tuesday as it warned it could take years for the industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis.The gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020