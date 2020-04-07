Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt returns 25 pc of hydroxychloroquine stocks acquired by it after other patients face difficulty

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:25 IST
Raj govt returns 25 pc of hydroxychloroquine stocks acquired by it after other patients face difficulty

Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to return 25 per cent of hydroxychloroquine tablets that it had acquired from distributors, stockists and others in the wake of requirement of the drug for management of coronavirus cases, an official said here. The decision has been taken as arthritis patients, who use the drug, were not able to get it in the market.

The Health Department had acquired Hydroxychloroquine 200, 300 and 500mg tablets from C&F, distributors, stockists, wholesalers and retailers in public interest as the medicine is used in COVID-19 infection treatment, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. However, due to this regular patients could not get the medicine in market.

He said that in view of the needs of other patients, 25 per cent of the stocks of the drug acquired from the market have been returned to the respective firms. He said that these medicines should be made available to patients on the basis of medical consultation and there should be no black marketing and profiteering.

In another order, Singh instructed that all Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani Medical Officers and Compounders of the state will work under the Medical and Health Department till further orders. Singh said the decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will help in the work being done for the prevention of coronavirus, he said. Hydroxychloroquine, a cheap anti-Malaria drug, is being considered a 'game-changer' in management of COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Infant among 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in T'gana

A 23-day-old baby is among the 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total number of those infected in the state to 348. A media bulletin on COVID-19 said the total number of active cases in the state has ju...

Mother and wife of COVID-19 patient test positive in Bihar, total cases now 34

The mother and wife of a COVID-19 patient in Siwan district of Bihar tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34, a top official said. Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar ...

Northern Irish women told to sail to England for abortions despite pandemic

Northern Irish women seeking an abortion have been told they must take an 8-hour ferry to England despite the lockdown, as the regional government resists pressure to offer abortions locally and the coronavirus pandemic stops flights.Aborti...

U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020