Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma company founded by Indian-Americans donates hydroxychloroquine tablets in US

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:04 IST
Pharma company founded by Indian-Americans donates hydroxychloroquine tablets in US

A New Jersey-based generic pharmaceutical company, co-founded by two Indian-Americans has donated millions of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to Louisiana, New York and Texas to help COVID19 patients. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has pledged to donate 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to the State of Louisiana to help respond to the COVID-19 health emergency, according to a press release dated March 30 from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. However, the US government’s top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has been vocal about his concern that there is not enough evidence to suggest that Hydroxychloroquine is the drug that cures COVID19.

The release said that the large donation will go toward clinical trials and patient treatment in Louisiana. Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus that has so far killed more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh within weeks. Bridgewater, New Jersey-headquartered Amneal was founded in 2002 by Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, who are also the Co-CEOs. “Amneal has donated millions of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in total to states other than Louisiana, including New York and Texas, and stated they will provide more as needed. The company also announced donations of products directly to hospitals across the country,” the release added.

The press release from the Louisiana Attorney General quoted Chirag and Chintu Patel as saying that “all of us at Amneal are committed to supporting our communities in the global fight against COVID-19. We are working with urgency to assist the hardest hit states and hospitals around the country to benefit as many patients as possible during this critical time." Amneal's hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, childhood arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. Hydroxychloroquine is not FDA-approved for the treatment of COVID-19; but it has been identified as a possible treatment for COVID-19, and the US Government has requested its immediate availability, the release said. Landry thanked Amneal for the donation and said “it is important we all work together to help solve the COVID-19 crisis.” The Louisiana State University School of Medicine is working to launch two different clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine in relation to COVID-19. One trial will utilise hydroxychloroquine on those who have significant COVID-19 disease.

The other trial protocol will use and test the drug as a preventative measure for those healthcare workers on the front lines battling the epidemic. Trials will be conducted at the University Medical Center in New Orleans and at the LSU Medical School locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Dean of LSUHSC School of Medicine Steve Nelson said the donation will allow them to conduct clinical trials examining how hydroxychloroquine may help clear the virus from the lungs of infected patients and to potentially help shield healthcare workers who are on the front lines treating patients.

"The hydroxychloroquine donation by Amneal comes at an important time. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy has noted serious concerns over the availability of this drug and has issued specific guidance on the dispensing of the drug, including its March 25th guidance noting that it should be dispensed for COVID-19 when the prescription bears a COVID-19 diagnosis,” the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Cross-border infiltration bids by Pakistan continue despite COVID-19 pandemic: DGP

Two days after a fierce gunfight along the Line of Control left five Army personnel and as many militants dead, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration attempts are continuously being made ...

Boris Johnson stable in ICU with COVID-19, remains in 'good spirits'

Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit ICU of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the Briti...

Delhi records 2 more COVID-related deaths; Kejriwal announces 5-point plan to contain spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital which recorded two more deaths and 51 new cases taking the overall number of COVID-19 patients t...

A COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place: ICMR study

An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. With preventive measures in place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020