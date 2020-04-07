Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug regulator asks states to give clearance to industrial oxygen manufacturers to make medical oxygen

In a step to ensure adequate supply of `oxygen for medical use' for treating coronavirus patients, the country's top drug regulator has asked drug regulators in all states and UTs to give requisite approvals within 24 hours to the manufacturers of industrial oxygen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:05 IST
Drug regulator asks states to give clearance to industrial oxygen manufacturers to make medical oxygen
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma In a step to ensure adequate supply of `oxygen for medical use' for treating coronavirus patients, the country's top drug regulator has asked drug regulators in all states and UTs to give requisite approvals within 24 hours to the manufacturers of industrial oxygen.

In a letter, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said that supplemental oxygen therapy is part of clinical management of COVID-19 patients and it is imperative to ensure the availability and supply of oxygen for medical use across the country. He said that All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA) has made a proposal for allowing manufacturers of industrial oxygen to make `oxygen for medical use'.

"In view of the above, to ensure the availability and supply of oxygen for medical use, it has been decided in the public interest that the premises which are having the facility to manufacture industrial oxygen should be granted manufacturing license to manufacture oxygen for medical use within 24 hours of receiving the application, fees, etc as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940," the top regulator said. DCGI said the medical oxygen will be manufactured in compliance with the standards prescribed in Indian pharmacopoeia and labelling requirements as per rules.

The Union Health Ministry wants to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen and the government has directed all hospitals to ensure its adequate supply so that there is no disruption in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry has framed the new protocol related to the handling of major sources of oxygen supply, oxygen system components and normative requirement quantity of oxygen. A senior health ministry official said that precautions are needed in using oxygen for treating coronavirus patients and equipment to supply the oxygen needs the same disinfection treatment as is given to other machinery and surfaces in the hospital.

"Right from filling point to use in critical care facilities, cylinders are handled by various people. Safe handling of cylinders is a major challenge which needs a focused effort," said the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Time not ripe for full withdrawal of lockdown on April 14: Kerala Expert Committee

The Expert Committee appointed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to study the COVID-19 lockdown has recommended the Centre not to fully withdraw the lockdown on April 14, which was imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus.Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the virus...

Golf-Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta Nati...

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday.Congress approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020