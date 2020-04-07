U.S. treasury secretary to seek additional $250 bln for small business

U.S. treasury secretary to seek additional $250 bln for small businessReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:30 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he would seek an additional $250 billion to support small businesses hurt by the widespread economic slowdown.
Mnuchin said on Twitter he had spoken with leading lawmakers from both parties regarding the additional money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
