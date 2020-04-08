Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. DEA relaxes production limits on controlled drugs for COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:13 IST
U.S. DEA relaxes production limits on controlled drugs for COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said on Tuesday it was increasing production limits by 15% for certain controlled substance medicines that were in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency's directive includes painkillers, such as fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone, and certain cough or cold-medicine ingredients like codeine, ephedrine and pseudoephedrine.

U.S. doctors running out of narcotics needed for COVID-19 patients had asked the federal government to raise production limits for drugmakers, after national quotas had been tightened to address the opioid addiction crisis. (https://reut.rs/2Xk7P94) The DEA had previously reduced the overall fentanyl quota by over 30% for 2020.

The agency said on Tuesday it would also increase the production allowance for opioid-addiction drug methadone to ensure that opioid treatment programs have sufficient supplies to treat patients suffering from opioid use disorder. "Although the existing 2020 quota level is sufficient to meet current needs, DEA is acting proactively to ensure that — should the public health emergency become more acute — there is sufficient quota for these important drugs," it said.

The DEA said it would also approve increases in imports of medications necessary for patients on ventilators, including painkiller ketamine, sedatives such as diazepam, midazolam, and lorazepam, and epilepsy drug phenobarbital. The agency said it would reevaluate demand after the coronavirus outbreak abates and would adjust production quotas as needed.

The DEA last month agreed to relax inventory controls for manufacturers, allowing them to produce and store more than 65% of their annual quota throughout the duration of the emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli hospital for second day

Rockets rained down on Libyas capital Tripoli on Tuesday, health authorities in the U.N.-backed government said, the second day of heavy bombardment by eastern-based forces that struck one of the citys largest hospitals. The barrage of Grad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar, oil fall

World stock markets rose on Tuesday led by gains in Europe and Asia as signs of progress in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus fueled investors appetite for risk, though a steep, late sell-off on Wall Street erased gains in U.S. st...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-ju...

UPDATE 4-Long lines and frustration as Wisconsinites brave voting amid pandemic

Despite a last-minute court battle and a stay-at-home order, thousands of Wisconsin voters on Tuesday braved the coronavirus outbreak to wait six feet apart in lines for hours and cast ballots in the states presidential primary and local el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020