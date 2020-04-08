Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 04:25 IST
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears

The United States, the new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, deported 61 Haitian migrants on Tuesday despite fears of further spreading the deadly disease in the poorest country in the Americas.

Some U.S. lawmakers, immigration advocates and Haitian human rights activists said it was irresponsible for the United States to continue deportations to Haiti, which is ill-equipped to contain any outbreak of disease due to inadequate sanitation infrastructure and healthcare services. The densely populated country last month closed its borders after detecting its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, a tally that has since risen to 25 compared to more than 380,000 in the United States.

None of the deportees on Tuesday had any symptoms before boarding the flight, although they had not been tested for the virus and could be asymptomatic, Haiti's foreign minister, Claude Joseph, told a virtual news conference. Three migrants whom the United States deported on a March 26 flight to Guatemala and who arrived without virus symptoms have since been hospitalized after testing positive.

The Haitian deportees would be placed in quarantine on arrival, Joseph said. Critics question how effective this is, with multiple local media reports of those quarantined escaping. "If this leads to more cases, Haiti isn't prepared to respond and our whole region remains at risk," wrote Representative Andy Levin, a Democrat, on Twitter.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Haiti Foreign Ministry spokesman Israel Jacky Cantave told Reuters the ministry had negotiated with U.S. officials for the flight not to include any migrants with a criminal record. The country is trying to decongest its prisons that are particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of disease.

As such it received fewer deportees than originally proposed, Cantave said. Guatemala has also asked the United States to limit its deportations to the country to 25 persons per plane because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Haiti's government has closed schools and most industrial parks in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. But with most Haitians working in the informal economy and living hand-to-mouth, it is struggling to get them to stay at home. Already last year, rights organizations were warning of a looming food crisis due to the economic impact of political unrest, racing inflation and a bad harvest.

Authorities have started distributing packages of food staples such as bread and rice to particularly vulnerable households. They are also distributing public handwashing stations and disinfecting public squares in some neighborhoods like the wealthy Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump takes aim at agency watchdogs: 'Give me the name'

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to challenge the authority and independence of agency watchdogs overseeing his administration, including removing the inspector general tasked with overseeing the 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue...

Rivera focused on 'impact' player with No. 2 pick

Washington coach Ron Rivera wouldnt tip his hand when it comes to the teams plans for the No. 2 overall pick in this months NFL draft, other than to say the Redskins need an immediate impact player. The Redskins are widely expected to selec...

Nearly half of global coal plants will be unprofitable this year -Carbon Tracker

China and other countries could be planning to build more coal plants to stimulate their economies in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic but nearly half of global coal plants will run at a loss this year, research showed on Wednesda...

Few UK firms successful in getting government funds -BCC survey

Only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while scores more have failed so far, a survey showed on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020