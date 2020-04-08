Left Menu
ECB urges measures worth 1.5 trln euros to tackle virus crisis in euro zone- sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Central Bank told eurozone finance ministers that the eurozone could need fiscal measures worth up to 1.5 trillion euros to tackle the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, officials told Reuters.

But at a videoconference that ended on Wednesday without a deal after 16 hours of talks, Germany, the Netherlands, and other northern European countries were ready to support EU measures worth only 500 billion euros, officials who participated in the meeting said.

