INEOS to build second French hand sanitiser plant within 10 days

Chemicals manufacturer INEOS said on Wednesday it will build a second-hand sanitizer plant in France in 10 days to help meet a European shortage. The plant in Etain, northeast France, will be their fourth in total.

The company said it has started hand sanitizer production at a rate of one million bottles per month at its other French site in Lavera. The privately-owned British firm last week said it had started production at sites in Britain and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.