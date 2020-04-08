Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$18m to help Lao PDR respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project supports preparedness and emergency response activities including infection prevention and control, case detection and contact tracing, case management and risk communication.

World Bank | Vientiane | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:36 IST
World Bank approves US$18m to help Lao PDR respond to COVID-19 pandemic
“With proactive containment measures, the loss of life and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak can be reduced,” said Mariam Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Myanmar, Cambodia and Lao PDR. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank's Regional Vice-Presidency of East Asia and Pacific Region today approved US$18 million for Lao PDR to help the country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project supports preparedness and emergency response activities including infection prevention and control, case detection and contact tracing, case management and risk communication. It also supports the upgrade of Lao PDR's surveillance capacity and the skills of health care workers.

"With proactive containment measures, the loss of life and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak can be reduced," said Mariam Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Myanmar, Cambodia and Lao PDR. "It is critical for the international community to help Lao PDR strengthen its health system and response capacity."

The project has been prepared under the global framework of the World Bank's Fast Track COVID-19 Facility, which is designed to respond rapidly to short-term needs and help countries strengthen the health system for emergency response in the long run.

"The Government of Lao PDR greatly appreciates this timely support from the World Bank. The project will contribute to strengthening our health system as well as our capacity to respond to the spread of Covid-19," said Mr. Bounchom Ubonpaseuth, Deputy Minister of Finance. "The Government of Lao PDR is taking all the necessary measures to address this pandemic."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...

Man behind southeast France knife attack was likely lone wolf, prosecutors say

The man who carried out a fatal knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isre earlier this month was likely to have acted alone, the French anti-terrorist prosecutors department said on Wednesday.The initial investigations...

UPDATE 2-EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday. Diplomatic sources and of...

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands, government sources said. The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020