World Bank approves US$18m to help Lao PDR respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank's Regional Vice-Presidency of East Asia and Pacific Region today approved US$18 million for Lao PDR to help the country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project supports preparedness and emergency response activities including infection prevention and control, case detection and contact tracing, case management and risk communication. It also supports the upgrade of Lao PDR's surveillance capacity and the skills of health care workers.

"With proactive containment measures, the loss of life and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak can be reduced," said Mariam Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Myanmar, Cambodia and Lao PDR. "It is critical for the international community to help Lao PDR strengthen its health system and response capacity."

The project has been prepared under the global framework of the World Bank's Fast Track COVID-19 Facility, which is designed to respond rapidly to short-term needs and help countries strengthen the health system for emergency response in the long run.

"The Government of Lao PDR greatly appreciates this timely support from the World Bank. The project will contribute to strengthening our health system as well as our capacity to respond to the spread of Covid-19," said Mr. Bounchom Ubonpaseuth, Deputy Minister of Finance. "The Government of Lao PDR is taking all the necessary measures to address this pandemic."

