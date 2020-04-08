Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:05 IST
Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.
"Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency," Abiy's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
