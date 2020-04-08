Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:05 IST
Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.

"Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency," Abiy's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing

President Hassan Rouhani pressed harder on Wednesday for a 5 billion emergency IMF loan Iran has sought to fight the Middle Easts worst coronavirus outbreak, saying the Fund would be guilty of discrimination if it withholds the money. Rouha...

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown -sources

Indias financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city, three senior officials said. A 21-day nationwide lockdown that Prime...

Bridge on Italian provincial roadway collapses, one injured

A bridge on a normally busy provincial road in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday and one truck driver was injured, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.The entire bridge collapsed at 1025 0825 GMT near the town of Aulla, roughly midway...

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020