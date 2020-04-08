COVID 19 Pandemic: VisionRI employees donated one-day salary in PM CARES Fund 

In light of the COVID 19 outbreak in India, the employees of prestigious global consulting firm VisionRI have voluntarily donated their one-day salary to help the national government in fighting against the pandemic. This also includes the employees of Devdiscourse.com, the global media platform of the group.

"The pandemic to this magnitude is unheard off. This is a time for all of us to unite for the nation as well as for the entire humanity. We are with the national government in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic and hope the relief would reach to the needy at the earliest," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI. "The present crisis is multi-dimensional that has paralyzed every sector of the economy. This is high time the political leadership of the country work in synergy with professionals to handle the pandemic and help the nation to wade through the imminent economic crisis," he added. The collection was deposited in PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund on April 8.

It is pertinent to mention that VisionRI management had introduced several precautionary measures among its employees much before the strict measures were announced by the Central and state governments. This includes distribution of sanitizers, masks, social distancing and enforcing travel restrictions to cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida where the COVID 19 cases were initially reported. The company is strictly following work from home since March 20, 2020. Besides, the company has taken due steps at all its projects sites in countries such as Afghanistan, Kenya, and Zambia. The precautionary guidelines have been communicated to professionals and associates engaged in consultancy projects in various African and Asian countries.

Headquartered in Sonepat, National Capital Region (NCR), VisionRI, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified knowledge consulting firm with specializations in energy, infrastructure, transport, urban development, natural resource management, public health and digital development. It was founded by eminent economist and professional consultant Mr. J. P. Singh in the year 2004. The company has worked with several projects of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank (AfDB) and other international agencies throughout the globe particularly in Africa, Asia and Pacific regions.

