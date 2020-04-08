Left Menu
Number of deaths is unfortunate but better off than other countries says Dr Ravi Malik

Former Indian Medical Association Secretary and Chairman of Indian Academy of Paediatrics Ravi Malik said that the deaths in the country due to coronavirus are unfortunate but India is better off as compared to other developed countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:29 IST
Dr Ravi Malik speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian Medical Association Secretary and Chairman of Indian Academy of Paediatrics Ravi Malik said that the deaths in the country due to coronavirus are unfortunate but India is better off as compared to other developed countries. Speaking to ANI, he said: "It is unfortunate that 124 (now 149) people have lost their lives--but our country is still very safe compared to the US and other European countries."

"The reason why India has a lower death rate maybe because of the fact that our population has innate immunity to fight the virus. And if the death toll doesn't go on a soaring rate, then slowly and steadily the numbers would reduce," he added. When asked about the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 5T's plan that included testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and track; he said that people must follow these instructions.

He added: "5T Concept introduced by the Delhi Chief Minister is very good and everyone should follow it." With regards to preventive measures against coronavirus, he advised people to use their non-dominant hand while performing tasks.

He said: "People must try to perform all their tasks with their non-dominant hand and keep the other hand clean because when we touch our face, the infection spreads." "Keep the right hand totally free and try working with the left hand only and whatever task you have to perform, try to perform them using your elbows and knuckles so that your palms remain safe," Dr Malik said.

Stressing on the importance of social distancing, he said that people must maintain a distance of one metre from each other. "If we do not maintain a distance of one metre, the chances of getting an infection are very high. One must follow the cough ethics; whoever is suffering from a cough, cough into your elbows first." And in case a person has to touch his or her eyes or nose, they should do so after they have sanitised their hands. With regards to the CDC guidelines on wearing masks, he said: "The latest guidelines of CDC are that people should wear mask once they are outside their home. The CDC has also said that people can wear a home-made mask too as it will give some form of protection." (ANI)

