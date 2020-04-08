England's coronavirus death toll rises 828 to 6,483

England's hospital death toll from the novel coronavirus rose 828 to 6,483, the health service said on Wednesday.

The health service said 46 of the 828 patients, aged between 35 and 96 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

