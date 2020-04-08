Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isolation art: recreate masterworks with cabbage, lentils and socks

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:01 IST
Isolation art: recreate masterworks with cabbage, lentils and socks

While making blinis one morning in self-isolation, Natalia Goroshko noticed one in her pan had taken the floppy form of one of Salvador Dali's melting clocks.

The 31-year-old Belarusian living in Texas placed three blinis in her kitchen to match their position in the Dali painting, then photographed and posted her creation in a Russian-language Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/izoizolyacia encouraging members to reproduce famous artworks with items found at home. Created last week, "Izoizolyacia" - or Art Isolation - now has more than 300,000 members and a flurry of posts that include Edvard Munch's "Scream" made of slippers and clothes, and Kazimir Malevich's "Black Square" composed of socks hanging from a towel rack.

Some participants have also dressed themselves and family members in elaborate costumes -- or shed layers -- to reproduce portraits of the past with varying degrees of accuracy. "There is lots of free time now and I loved how people were starting to become absorbed by art," said Goroshko, a mother of two who has a background in graphic design and photography.

The Russian-language Facebook group joins similar online initiatives, including a Dutch Instagram account with 155,000 followers, that have encouraged people in quarantine to channel their artistic talents to recreate masterpieces. Muscovite Yulia Tabolkina, a painting enthusiast, swapped her brushes and palette for whatever she could find in the pantry to create her own versions of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and Munch's "Scream."

She used lentils, buckwheat, beans and other food items to produce different shades and used her windowsill as a canvas. "It really helps to keep morale up during these times because people are at home and it's tough for them," said the 33-year-old, who spent about an hour on each of her creations. "This group helps cheer them up."

In the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Olesia Marchenko recreated Henri Matisse's "Dance," which features five crimson nude dancers holding hands in a circle against a green landscape and a dark blue sky, with sausages, red cabbage and spinach leaves. "I experienced a burst of emotion of the kind we have not been feeling because all countries are in quarantine to some degree," the 50-year-old psychologist and photography aficionado said about the initiative.

"Any activity is great right now, whatever it may be." (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

French lockdown helped slow coronavirus but too soon to lift it, PM says

Frances lockdown, in place for more than three weeks, has helped contain the spread of the new coronavirus but the time to lift the restrictions has not yet come, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday. Philippe told parliament t...

Sanders drops out of White House race, Biden becomes presumptive Democratic prez nominee

Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dropped out of the White House race, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party and take on President Donald Trump in November presidentia...

UP seals coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts; 361 cases, 4 deaths so far in state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there. The orders came as the states coronavirus count...

Bank of Maha launches special credit facilities for existing borrowers

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday said it has launched credit facilities for its existing corporates, retail and agriculture sector borrowers to tide over their funding mismatches amid coronavirus outbreak. For existing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020