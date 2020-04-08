Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland looks to easing coronavirus measures as economy could be plunged into worst recession on record - govt

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:32 IST
Switzerland looks to easing coronavirus measures as economy could be plunged into worst recession on record - govt

Switzerland plans to ease up on measures to combat the coronavirus starting at the end of April, the government said on Wednesday, as it expects the economic damage from the epidemic could be the worst on record. "We know that these measures are difficult for the economy and the people, but we've also decided to consider loosening of certain of the measures starting at the end of April," Health Minister Alain Berset told a news briefing.

Switzerland's government said it would extend anti-coronavirus restrictions for another week to April 26, before looking at a gradual loosening of measures that now include border controls, school closures and bans on gatherings. The country could be plunged into its worst economic downturn on record, the government said, with the coronavirus epidemic making the country's economy shrink by as much 10.4% this year.

"For the successful phase-out of the measures, certain requirements must be fulfilled," the government said in a statement, adding criteria it was considering in introducing the easing included the number of new infections, hospitalisations and the death rate. The downgrade, from the government's previous forecast of a 1.5% contraction, would occur if there was a prolonged shutdown in Switzerland and abroad, triggering bankruptcies and job cuts.

In this L-shaped scenario - far worse than the downturn in the 2009 financial crisis - there would only be a weak recovery with the economy forecast to grow by 3.4% in 2021. In a second, v-shaped-scenario, the Swiss government reckoned with a contraction of 7.1% before a stronger bounceback come 2021.

The gloomy outlook came as the virus' spread slowed, with the government saying measures were being well implemented and were working. So far 705 people have died from the virus, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, and 22,789 have tested positive for the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Situation in country like 'social emergency', says PM; Tells floor leaders lockdown cannot be lifted in one go

Likening the situation in the country to a social emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made it clear that the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the p...

Ambedkar's birthday declared a closed holiday by central government

The central government has declared April 14, the birthday of B R Ambedkar, as a closed holiday for all its offices, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Wednesday. The Centre has also notified the holiday under Section 25 of the ...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Conduct COVID-19 test free of cost for all citizens : SC to Centre

In an interim direction to Centre on Wednesday Supreme Court said that tests related to COVID-19, whether in government laboratories or approved private labs shall be conducted free of cost for all citizens. The apex Court has asked Centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020