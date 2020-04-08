Left Menu
Development News Edition

French lockdown helped slow coronavirus but too soon to lift it, PM says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:49 IST
French lockdown helped slow coronavirus but too soon to lift it, PM says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France's lockdown, in place for more than three weeks, has helped contain the spread of the new coronavirus but the time to lift the restrictions has not yet come, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday. Philippe told parliament the lockdown would "last", again suggesting it may be extended beyond its current April 15 end date. COVID-19 has killed more than 10,000 people in France.

"The expansion (of the disease) is slowing so much that we might soon reach a flattening of the curve (...) and that's most certainly due to the lockdown's effect", he said, but added: "The time to unwind the lockdown has not come. We must see to it people comply with it."

Data gathered from 2 million people in Britain using a new COVID-19 symptom tracker app suggest lockdown measures are slowing the spread of the disease, according to researchers. In the United States, an influential university model scaled back its projected death toll by 26% to 60,000 on Wednesday but a federal health official warned of a second wave of infections if Americans relax "social distancing" practices.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast

Please dont politicize this virus, pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald TrumpQuarantine, politicizing COVID... we shouldnt waste tim...

Indian Immunologicals ties up with Australian university to develop vaccine for Coronavirus

Indian Immunologicals, a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board NDDB, has inked agreement with Australias Griffith University to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd IIL is already working wit...

U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Incs request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network...

Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure

A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italys infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020