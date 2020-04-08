British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 938 to 7,097 people as of 1600 GMT on April 7, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 8, a total of 232,708 had been tested, of which 60,733 tested positive.

