BSF distributes ration to daily wage labourers in J-K's Pulwama amid lockdown

Continuing its efforts to help the needy during the nationwide lockdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday distributed ration and other essential items among daily wage labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore in the Pulwama district. Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Mishra, BSF IG, Kashmir said, "We have identified 100 families of labourers who will be provided with ration till the lockdown continues."

Daily wage labourers have been out of work and struggling to make ends meet ever since the lockdown has been imposed in the country on March 25. For many of them, the initiative taken by BSF today came as a blessing during their difficult times. Taking preventive measures amid the COVID-19 threat, the BSF personnel and the daily wagers wore masks and maintained social distancing while the essential supplies were being distributed.

Waiting in the queue for his turn to collect the ration packet, Mohd Sabdul Isla, a daily wage labourer said that these food packets have come at a crucial time when they have nothing to eat and nowhere to go. "We are facing a lot of problems here. I hope that everything gets better with time. BSF is providing us with food and we would like to thank them for the same. Around 20 to 25 people are stuck here and we all are getting food items by BSF," said Mohd Mashooq, another daily wage labourer.

Meanwhile, Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal who was recently given the additional charge of Director-General BSF, told ANI that these two forces have been selflessly working across the country amid the crisis while serving the nation at the borders. He added that BSF units have been deployed across the country, on the Western border, Bangladesh border, Mizoram border, Tripura border and Assam border where they are helping the needy in remote areas keeping their requirements in mind.

"While the forces are serving the needy amid the prevailing situation in the country, the border deployment has not been affected in any manner," said Deswal. "Alertness is there at the borders on a regular scale. On the orders of the Government of India, BSF units have been deployed in different states to help the local administration during the lockdown as per their requirements," he added.

Deswal informed that currently, the head office is operational with only 15 to 20 per cent of the staff. He said that the Indians who were staying at the ITBP's Chhawla quarantine centre were sent home after they tested negative for COVID-19.

"Our Delhi camp has a capacity of 1,000 people. ITBP also has a 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida which has been dedicated as COVID-19 hospital by the MHA," he added. Other ITBP Hospitals have also been prepared to deal with the current situation, Deswal informed, adding that he will be visiting the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida on Thursday to meet the doctors, paramedical staff and people working over there.

The paramilitary forces have been ensuring every possible preventive measure to be taken while disbursing the essential supplies to the people, like wearing masks, gloves and maintaining social distancing. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 116 COVID-19 positive cases so far while four people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Two people have died due to coronavirus in the Union Territory, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274 on Wednesday. Of them, 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

