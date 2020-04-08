Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian capital to restrict outings by gender during quarantine

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:30 IST
Colombian capital to restrict outings by gender during quarantine

Colombia's capital Bogota will restrict outings to buy supplies or carry out financial transactions by gender beginning Monday, the mayor's office said in a decree on Wednesday. The Andean country is in the midst of a more than month-long lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is to run until April 27.

Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, put the city under an obligatory quarantine drill last month, before the nationwide measures were announced. From April 13 onward, women will be allowed out to shop for food, cleaning supplies and medications and to visit banks and notaries on even-numbered days. Men will be allowed out on odd-numbered ones.

"Transgender people will circulate in accordance with this established restriction according to their gender identity," the mayor's office said in the decree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president urges big companies to keep jobs, pay taxes

Mexicos president threw himself into a new confrontation with businesses on Wednesday, accusing big ones of not paying taxes and upbraiding others for laying off workers in the coronavirus crisis. Relations between President Andres Manuel L...

Over 12 lakh calls made to Dial-100 during lockdown period

Hyderabad, Apr 8 PTI A total of 12,82,559 calls were received by Dial-100, which is Telangana police emergency response number, from March 21 a day before Janata Curfew till April 7, officials said on Wednesday. Before the lockdown, the Di...

Provide rations to poor for a month without any formalities: Delhi BJP MP to CM

Delhi BJP MPs on Wednesday extended several suggestions to the city government on the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, including providing rations to the poor for a month without any formalities and roping in NGOs to help in relief effo...

Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai: Arjun Kapoor

Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020