Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales players agree to 25% pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:40 IST
Rugby-Wales players agree to 25% pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Wales' top rugby players will take a 25% pay cut after the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) to reduce salaries during the coronavirus crisis. The PRB, which represents the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the four professional regional teams -- Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets -- said the cut will not apply to players who earn less than 25,000 pounds ($30,967) a year.

The salary reduction will be effective from April 1 and will run for three months as the sport grapples with the financial impact of the pandemic, which forced the WRU to cancel the season in the country. "For our professional players in particular, this has been a really tough decision," Amanda Blanc, the independent chair of the PRB, said in a statement. "They are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost.

"But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won't have planned for. "We explored a range of options, including deferment of pay, but have agreed on a reduction once all the relevant information and scenarios were considered."

The WRU said last week that chief executive Martyn Phillips and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac would both take a 25% pay cut while other staff members would take pay cuts of either 25% or 10% as part of the cost-cutting measures. WRPA CEO Barry Cawte applauded the players for taking such a measure during "extraordinary times" and confirmed its staff would also be taking a similar pay cut.

"The players are well aware that sacrifices are being made across the country and are keen to do their bit so that rugby will be ready to go when this crisis passes," Cawte said. "I can only say how proud I am of our members who from the beginning expressed a desire to do whatever was needed to help protect the game and their colleagues."

($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain -Reuters tally

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422...

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the countrys western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemi...

Mexico's president urges big companies to keep jobs, pay taxes

Mexicos president threw himself into a new confrontation with businesses on Wednesday, accusing big ones of not paying taxes and upbraiding others for laying off workers in the coronavirus crisis. Relations between President Andres Manuel L...

Over 12 lakh calls made to Dial-100 during lockdown period

Hyderabad, Apr 8 PTI A total of 12,82,559 calls were received by Dial-100, which is Telangana police emergency response number, from March 21 a day before Janata Curfew till April 7, officials said on Wednesday. Before the lockdown, the Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020