Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson 'improving' as he fights COVID-19 in intensive care

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:44 IST
UK's Johnson 'improving' as he fights COVID-19 in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving and he is able to sit up in bed and engage with clinical staff, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday as Johnson remained in intensive care battling COVID-19.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday. The 55-year-old British leader, who tested positive for the new coronavirus nearly two weeks ago, has received oxygen support but has not been put on a ventilator.

"The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving," Sunak said at a daily government coronavirus news conference. "I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team."

Later, Downing Street issued a brief statement, expected to be the last update on Johnson's condition until Thursday. "The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care," it said. While he is out of action, the country is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak and the government is pondering the question of when to lift lockdown measures that are playing havoc with the economy.

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 have risen by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7. But the number of new infections and hospital admissions is starting to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, told the news conference.

"We are beginning to see the benefits (of the lockdown) I believe but the really critical thing is that we have to continue following instructions - we have to continue following social distancing, because if we don't the virus will start to spread again," he said. Johnson's designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will chair a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to deal with a review of the lockdown measures.

"We committed that there would be a review in and around three weeks (from the start of the lockdown). That review will be based on the evidence and the data provided by SAGE," said Sunak, referring to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. Britain's uncodified constitution, a collection of sometimes ancient and contradictory precedents, offers no clear, formal "Plan B" if a prime minister is incapacitated. In essence, decisions have to be made collectively by the cabinet.

Should Raab become unwell, Sunak will be the next in line to take over. In the latest of a raft of measures to rescue the economy and society from the worst effects of the crisis, he announced an extra 750 million pounds ($930 million) of funding for charities so that they could continue their work. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We'll be a history project': children in the U.S. talk about the coronavirus

I feel like 20 years from now, well be a history project. Children around the world are living through a moment that no generation has really experienced before. Many in the United States are approaching a month in lockdown, unable to see t...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential c...

U.N. seeks $130 million to prevent hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe

The United Nations food agency said on Wednesday it needed 130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe in the southern African nation, as climate- and recession-induced food shortages deepened...

Peru`s Vizcarra extends state of emergency to April 26

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday extended the countrys state of emergency declared to contain the novel coronavirus for two more weeks to April 26.Vizcarra announced the extension, which includes a nationwide quarantine in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020