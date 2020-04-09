Left Menu
Somalia records first death from coronavirus -health minister

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:05 IST
Somalia has registered its first death from coronavirus, the Horn of Africa country said on Wednesday.

"We have confirmed one person who died of Corona (virus). May Allah show him mercy," Health Minister Fawziya Abikar Nur said in a Tweet. He added that four new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the number of people infected in Somalia to 12.

A statement tweeted by the health ministry later said the four newly infected people were all Somalis and that they included two health workers. The dead patient was a 58-year-old man, the statement said. It gave no additional details about him.

