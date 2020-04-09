Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:27 IST
The French government is prepared to provide "massive support" to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, France's finance minister said on Wednesday.
"Air France is losing billions of euros per month. Air France is not going to need a boost, but rather massive support from the state," Bruno Le Maire said on France 2 television.
"Air France will get this support from the state, we want to save at all costs this French industrial champion," Le Maire said, adding other big companies such as planemaker Airbus needed help too.
