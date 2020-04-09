Left Menu
Development News Edition

Costco's March same-store sales jump as coronavirus triggers surge in buying

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:39 IST
Costco's March same-store sales jump as coronavirus triggers surge in buying

Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 9.6% jump in March comparable sales, as customers stocked up on essentials to weather coronavirus-led lockdowns.

U.S. comparable sales rose 10.7% for five weeks ended April 5, while e-commerce sales surged 48.3%, Costco said in a statement. "Costco's March sales results reflect the impact of the various safety measures the company has put in place in reaction to the coronavirus," Moody's lead Costco analyst Charlie O'Shea said.

The company saw a 34.7% rise in traffic in the second week of March from a year earlier, just as Sam's Club, Target Corp and Walmart Inc clocked double-digit jumps, according to foot traffic analytics company Placer.ai. Costco, which currently operates 787 warehouses including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, also reported a 11.7% jump in March sales to $15.49 billion, compared with a year earlier.

The company said last month it was forced to place quantity limits on some products including bleach, bottled water and dry grocery items after it saw a big jump in sales due to the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...

55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chatamli village in Punjabs Ropar died on Wednesday. The state reported seven more cases on Wednesday taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 106. The patient, M 55, from Chatamli village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020