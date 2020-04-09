Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 08:44 IST
China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections

China has reported 63 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 61 imported ones, rasing concern of a second wave of infections as the country on Wednesday lifted more-than two-month lockdown of Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said on Thursday. The Chinese health authority said on Thursday that two deaths were also reported taking the total death toll in the country to 3,335. The overall coronavirus cases have reached 81,865 in the country.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday it received reports of 63 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, of which 61 were imported, taking the total tally to 1,104. After nearly three months of grim battle against the coronavirus since January, China is fast returning to normalcy with factories and business humming back to activity amid concerns of a rebound due to steady rise of new infections especially coming from thousands of Chinese returning from abroad. The 73-day lockdown of Wuhan was lifted by the authorities on Wednesday. Tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city.

However, two new domestic cases were reported in Guangdong Province. Also on Wednesday, 56 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, including 28 from abroad, were reported on the mainland taking their total to 1,104. Many of them were put under quarantine. Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who test positive for the virus but do not show any symptoms and have the potential to cause sporadic clusters of infections.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,103 imported cases. Of the cases, 374 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 729 were being treated with 31 in severe condition, NHC said. It said 73 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan from where the virus was first surfaced in December last year, reported two new deaths on Wednesday with no cases. Wednesday was also a landmark day for Wuhan as ten of thousands of people of the 11 million city travelled by road, air and trains for the first time after Jan 23 lockdown as the government has lifted all cubs.

By Wednesday, 960 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 45 confirmed cases in the Macao and 379 in Taiwan including five deaths, state run Xinhua news agency reported. The virus, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has since spread around the world infecting more than 1.4 million people, killing more than 82,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida man suing Woods, caddie over alleged shove

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forwar. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking ...

Barcelona president seeks reshuffle of club board

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whose tenure has been undermined by tense relations with players this season, wants to reform the clubs management because he distrusts certain directors, according to vice-president Emili Rousaud. ...

Coronavirus: California woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries

A California woman has been arrested after licking 1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, police said Wednesday. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near t...

Japan's economy faces extreme uncertainty as coronavirus spreads - c.bank head

Uncertainty over Japans economic outlook is extremely high as the coronavirus pandemic hits output and consumption, central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, stressing his readiness to take additional monetary steps to prevent a deep rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020