More than 60,000 confirmed virus cases in Africa

Africa has more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Africa CDC says that all but one of the continent's 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has confirmed cases of the virus. South Africa has the most with more than 9,400 registered

The widespread shortage of testing capacity continues to be a challenge and means the true figures are likely to be much higher

Some countries are easing lockdowns even as cases rise, arguing people have to make a living and feed their families despite the risks.