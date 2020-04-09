Left Menu
Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:44 IST
Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 66,220.

