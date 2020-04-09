Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block India's initiatives, government sources said and noted that the activities were under extraordinary circumstances to deal with challenge in a result-oriented manner without being bound by any procedural formalities which could prove to be constraints.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:11 IST
`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block India's initiatives, government sources said and noted that the activities were under extraordinary circumstances to deal with challenge in a result-oriented manner without being bound by any procedural formalities which could prove to be constraints. The sources said Pakistan's efforts to bring COVID-19 related interactions under the formal South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) umbrella was an attempt to get free hand to block all initiatives and proposals by India by using the SAARC charter provisions, rules of procedure etc. including application of principle of consensus for the drafting of agenda, outcome document, concurrence of all member states for each and every thing every step of the way.

The sources said that keeping control of the activities that emerged from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference of March 15 has helped India move much faster and without any hindrances. India had described these activities as being stand-alone and outside the "SAARC calendar of approved activities", they said.

"We regard the present activities as events under extraordinary Covid-19 circumstances focussed only to jointly dealing with the challenge in the SAARC region in a result-oriented way, without being bound by any procedural formalities that could prove to be constraints," a source said. Pakistan on Wednesday did not take part in India-led South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) trade officials discussion saying such activities could only be effective if spearheaded by the SAARC Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams, whose 142 UK stores have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, has fallen into administration for the second time in a year, it said on Thursday.The group said it had entered administration t...

WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

The World Health Organization WHO is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than 1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebre...

Finland confirms coronavirus restrictions in place until May 13

Finlands government on Thursday confirmed it was extending by a month most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The extension until May 13 had been expected after a previous statement at the end of Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020