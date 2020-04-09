Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal lifts local travel curbs for two days to allow people leave Kathmandu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:35 IST
Nepal lifts local travel curbs for two days to allow people leave Kathmandu

Nepal on Thursday decided to allow Nepalese stuck in Kathmandu to return to their home in other districts by resuming operation of long route vehicles for two days. The government took the decision as thousands of people wishing to return home from Kathmandu are stuck in the capital city due to the nationwide lockdown imposed till April 15. However, no vehicles will be allowed to enter Kathmandu from outside districts. The government said that those wishing to leave Kathmandu for outside districts can return to their home on Friday and Saturday.

The three-week long lockdown in Nepal entered 17th day even as the number of COVID-19 positive cases remained nine for the past 96 hours. The government has so far tested around 3,000 samples for coronavirus, according to Health Ministry spokesperson. There are at present 7,940 people quarantined in different parts of the country and 117 people are kept in isolation. To control spread of coronavirus, the government initially imposed an 8-day lockdown in March, but later extended it twice, on April 1 and April 7 till April 15.

International and domestic flights have been halted till April end and all long route bus services also remained suspended till mid-April. Meanwhile, local authorities quarantined 25 people, including 14 Indian nationals and 11 Nepalese, in Saptari district in South–East Nepal as they violated the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis.

COVID-19 Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis....

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises 765 to 7,248

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had ...

COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19. The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not...

Turkey will require social media giants to appoint local representatives -draft law

Turkey will require foreign social media companies with high internet traffic to appoint a representative in the country to address concerns raised by authorities over content on their platforms, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020