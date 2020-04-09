ICCR observes 70th foundation day; postpones mega event due to COVID-19

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Thursday observed its 70th foundation day here but postponed its mega celebration by a year due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The grand celebration programme planned earlier has now been postponed by a year in the wake of COVID-19, the Indian Embass here said in a statement.

"ICCR is all about cultivating an enlightened understanding of Indian culture and when the entire Global community is facing an unprecedented challenge, feeling lonely and disconnected, the message of Indian philosophy that is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the world is a family has become more relevant than any time in the past," the statement said. In a message, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the culture body was conducting several activities online during the lockdown. "Even in this lockdown situation, ICCR is conducting e-tutorials in Yoga, classical dances and even Hindi and Sanskrit classes. We are working with a ‘show must go on spirit’. A Global Art Competition on the theme of facing the challenge of COVID-19 unitedly has already been announced and through many such programmes we will rise to the occasion," he said.

