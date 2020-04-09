Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICCR observes 70th foundation day; postpones mega event due to COVID-19

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:26 IST
ICCR observes 70th foundation day; postpones mega event due to COVID-19

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Thursday observed its 70th foundation day here but postponed its mega celebration by a year due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The grand celebration programme planned earlier has now been postponed by a year in the wake of COVID-19, the Indian Embass here said in a statement.

"ICCR is all about cultivating an enlightened understanding of Indian culture and when the entire Global community is facing an unprecedented challenge, feeling lonely and disconnected, the message of Indian philosophy that is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or the world is a family has become more relevant than any time in the past," the statement said. In a message, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the culture body was conducting several activities online during the lockdown. "Even in this lockdown situation, ICCR is conducting e-tutorials in Yoga, classical dances and even Hindi and Sanskrit classes. We are working with a ‘show must go on spirit’. A Global Art Competition on the theme of facing the challenge of COVID-19 unitedly has already been announced and through many such programmes we will rise to the occasion," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre, TN Govt launch Aarogya Setu IVRS

As part of efforts to combat coronavirus, the Central and Tamil Nadu governments on Thursday launched the Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System service which is aimed at guiding people, speed up preventing virus spread, detection, ...

Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 jihadists killed in offensive

The Chadian army on Thursday said it had wound up an offensive against Boko Haram jihadists in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 jihadists were killed. Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna told AFP that the op...

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over mastermind of Kabul gurudwara attack

Pakistan on Thursday asked Afghanistan to hand over the chief of the Islamic States Khorasan unit, Aslam Farooqi, the mastermind behind a deadly terror attack on a prominent gurudwara in Kabul last month. The Foreign Office said that the de...

229 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, tally jumps to 1,364: health official.

229 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, tally jumps to 1,364 health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020