Left Menu
Development News Edition

Damascus slams 'misleading' chemical arms watchdog report

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:39 IST
Damascus slams 'misleading' chemical arms watchdog report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian government on Thursday criticized as "misleading" a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog that for the first time blamed Damascus for toxic attacks in 2017. "The report of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on the use of poisonous substances in the town of Latamneh in 2017 is misleading and contains falsified and fabricated conclusions aimed at falsifying truths and accusing the Syrian government," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The OPCW findings published Wednesday accused President Bashar al-Assad's air force of using the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017 on that town in northwest Syria. The Syrian government said it rejected the contents of the report.

Damascus "absolutely denies ever having used poisonous gases in the town of Latamneh or in any other Syrian city or village," the statement said. Wednesday's report was the first from a new investigative team set up by the OPCW to identify the perpetrators of attacks in Syria's nine-year-old civil war.

It said two Syrian Arab Air Force Sukhoi SU-22 jet fighters dropped two bombs containing sarin on Latamneh on March 24 and 30, 2017. A Syrian military helicopter dropped a cylinder containing chlorine on a hospital in the same town on March 25 that year, the report said.

Damascus insists it has handed over its weapons stockpiles under a 2013 agreement, prompted by a suspected sarin gas attack that killed 1,400 in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Give relief package to MSMEs in distress due to COVID19 pandemic: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs in the country are in deep distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Central government to announce tax sops and a Rs one-lakh crore relief p...

India assures support to Uganda to fight COVID-19

India on Thursday assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support to Kampala in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.&#160;&#160; The assurance was given when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ugandan Pr...

Zee Entertainment to invest Rs 522 cr on subsidiary Margo Networks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL on Thursday said its board has approved investing Rs 522 crore in its arm Margo Networks Pvt Ltd, which offers content distribution services under SugarBox brand that empowers to users without an acti...

Twenty-five coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra on Thursday, overall toll rises to 97: state health department. PTI ND KRK KRK

Twenty-five coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra on Thursday, overall toll rises to 97 state health department. PTI ND KRK KRK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020