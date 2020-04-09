Left Menu
BRIEF-Canada will not return to normality until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, that could be a long way off - PM

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:29 IST
BRIEF-Canada will not return to normality until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, that could be a long way off - PM

April 9 (Reuters) -

* CANADA WILL NOT RETURN TO NORMALITY UNTIL A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IS DEVELOPED, THAT COULD BE A LONG WAY OFF - PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

