BRIEF-Canada will not return to normality until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, that could be a long way off - PM

BRIEF-Canada will not return to normality until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, that could be a long way off - PMReuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:29 IST
April 9 (Reuters) -
* CANADA WILL NOT RETURN TO NORMALITY UNTIL A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IS DEVELOPED, THAT COULD BE A LONG WAY OFF - PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.