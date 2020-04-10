US threatens to block China Telecom from serving American market

US threatens to block China Telecom from serving American marketPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:44 IST
The top departments of the US government support cutting off Beijing-controlled China Telecom from serving the US market because of legal and security risks, the Justice Department announced Thursday
The departments, including Defense, State, and Homeland Security, "unanimously recommended that the Federal Communications Commission revoke and terminate China Telecom (Americas) Corp.'s authorizations to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States," the Justice Department said
"The Executive Branch agencies identified substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom's operations, which render the FCC authorizations inconsistent with the public interest," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Vietnam protests Beijing's sinking of South China Sea boat
China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing
Beijing-backed AIIB approves emergency loan to China to help with coronavirus response
Beijing 2022 Olympics face 'special situation' after Tokyo delay
Beijing says Chinese professor confessed to spying