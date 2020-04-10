Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain sees lowest daily toll in 17 days, with 605 deaths

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:21 IST
Spain sees lowest daily toll in 17 days, with 605 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of cases now stands at 157,022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

The Romanian Football Federation FRF will ask the government to let soccer clubs resume training during the state of emergency to allow the league to re-start on May 27, its president Razvan Burleanu said on Friday. Romania has been under a...

Young IM Mendonca struck in Hungary, uses time to hone his chess skills

Stranded in Hungary along with his father owing to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young Indian chess player Leon Mendonca is using the time to hone his skills in the game of 64-squares besides focusing on his academics. T...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...

Sun, sea, sand and space as coronavirus empties Asia's beaches

Just weeks ago, some visitors were complaining that Balis famous sand and surf spot of Kuta Beach was way too busy. Now it is deserted, with access banned as part of measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020