Spain sees lowest daily toll in 17 days, with 605 deaths

Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of cases now stands at 157,022.

