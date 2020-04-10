Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epidemic raises emotions at Belgium's busy funeral parlours

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:40 IST
Epidemic raises emotions at Belgium's busy funeral parlours
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

There's no wild applause from balconies, few spontaneous "thank you" notes, but Belgium's discreet funeral directors face harrowing challenges of their own during the coronavirus epidemic. The doctors and nurses who strive so hard to keep coronavirus patients away from death's door are national heroes. But society does not like to think too much about those working on the other side of the threshold.

"We have a strong sense of being forgotten. Caregivers at least have a kind of recognition. When it came to masks and protective gowns, we had to look out for ourselves," said Jean-Christophe Saels. When Saels and his colleagues at a Brussels funeral home head to a hospital or retirement home to pick up the dead, they need to dress in the same hygienic protection as frontline health workers.

"That's not how we normally go about things. We had to turn to hardware stores to find protective gear, which was quickly becoming a rare commodity. We got the suits from the Netherlands," Saels told AFP. Funeral workers are worried about becoming infected themselves, in particular when they visit care homes for the elderly, which are not equipped with morgues and cannot wait 72 hours to handover a corpse.

It is the same for householders who never make it to the hospital and pass away in domestic lockdown. "We work with fear in our stomach when we go to someone's home and we don't know what he or she has died of. Sometimes the doctor's report lists COVID or possible COVID," said Xavier Bouvy, who runs a funeral parlor founded by his grandfather.

The daily business has changed in other ways, too. Because of fear of infection or Belgium's public lockdown restrictions, many of the dead are now buried or cremated without the presence of their loved ones.

It was rare before the crisis for funeral staff to be alone at a burial, but Bouvy's firm has handled two such events this week, shooting video of the ceremony for the absent families of one 69-year-old man. During the brief 10-minute service it was the funeral home staff who observed a moment of silence over the coffin before the mechanical excavator moved in to cover it.

The adjacent grave was freshly dug and covered with a heart-shaped wreath of white lilies. Three farther along contained former residents of the same care home, hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus strain sweeping the planet. Even when families can attend, sometimes grief gets the better of their sense of self-protection and funeral staff have to step into police social-distancing rules.

"People hug, they hold hands. Emotion is stronger than reason. Sometimes it's difficult to handle. Sometimes 25 people turn up, but the rules limit the cemetery to 15 in total, including our staff," Saels said. It is an emotional time, but a busy one. With the rest of the economy effectively frozen, Bouvy's funeral parlor has seen business double to 15 clients a week, some of them among Belgium's 2,500 COVID-19 dead.

Despite the stress, he doesn't want another job. "When people say thank you, it's sincere. No-one lies in moments like that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia extends mortgage holidays to larger loans to support borrowers

The Russian government has decided to extend payment holidays to larger mortgage loans in a new measure to support its citizens from the coronavirus fallout, the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.The government had previously ...

Rangers urge Scottish chiefs to release prize money early

Rangers have stepped up their demand that Scotlands football authorities help clubs survive during the coronavirus lockdown. Rangers want prize money to be released early to cover financial losses while matches are postponed due to the pand...

Moscow's coronavirus crisis still in 'foothills' far from peak, warns mayor

The mayor of Moscow warned the coronavirus outbreak was only in the foothills of its development in the Russian capital and that a serious test lay ahead as new infections nationwide shot up by a record daily amount on Friday.Russia reporte...

India's FIH Pro League tie against NZ cancelled due to COVID-19

Indias last round of home matches in the FIH Pro League next month was cancelled on Friday after the New Zealand mens hockey team called off its Asian leg of the event due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020