Fifty COVID-19 cases on French aircraft carrier: ministry

Fifty COVID-19 cases on French aircraft carrier: ministryPTI | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:40 IST
The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has registered 50 cases of novel coronavirus on board, the armed forces ministry said Friday
None of the 50 crew who tested positive for COVID-19 have suffered "worsening health" so far, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.