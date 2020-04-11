Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 04:02 IST
Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with a third sexual assault case, and prosecutors there said they have started the process of seeking his extradition from New York, where the former film producer is serving prison time for rape.

The onetime Hollywood mogul, who tested positive for the coronavirus soon after being incarcerated in upstate New York but has since recovered, was newly charged with a single felony count of sexual battery by restraint. The 68-year-old had already been charged in Los Angeles with rape, sexual penetration by force and forcible oral copulation for an alleged encounter with one woman, and with sexual battery of a second woman, both in February of 2013.

The latest case stems from an incident that occurred in May 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement accompanying the amended five-count criminal complaint that contained the new charge. Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, declined to comment until he was able to reach Weinstein's lawyers. Weinstein's attorneys could not immediately be reached by Reuters.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades. He has denied the allegations, saying any sex was consensual. The revised criminal complaint filed on Friday says Weinstein touched "an intimate part" of the victim while she was restrained against her will by the film producer and an unnamed accomplice.

None of the three women cited as Weinstein's accusers is identified in court papers. The third accuser was interviewed by law enforcement in October as a possible corroborating witness in other complaints, and provided detectives last month "with information confirming that the assault took place within the 10-year statute of limitation," prosecutors said in their statement.

The district attorney's office also announced on Friday that two other cases involving Weinstein were declined for prosecution "because the victims did not want to testify against the defendant in this case." Prosecutors in Los Angeles have initiated a request for temporary custody of Weinstein from New York state as they begin the extradition process, the statement said. He is to be arraigned on the Los Angeles charges once he arrives.

If convicted as charged in the revised complaint, Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison, according to the statement. He was sentenced on March 11 in Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. His conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3

Rome Italy, April 11 SputnikANI Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and childrens shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the count...

NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.The NHL season, like those of all other ...

When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make. In barely a few weeks, a booming American economy has literally come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling 168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Were now at 661,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020