UK COVID-19 toll in hospitals rises by 917 to 9,875

London [UK], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who have died in the UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 has risen by 917 to 9,875 since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

According to the Department, 917 people died in the 24-hour period up to 16:00 GMT on Friday, a slight decrease from the 980 deaths recorded a day before.

The number of new confirmed positive tests in the UK has also fallen. As of 08:00 GMT on Saturday, 5,234 new cases of the disease were recorded in the preceding 24 hours, a decrease of 472 new positive tests as compared to Friday's statistical bulletin. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

