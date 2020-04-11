Afghan authorities say 26 police officers poisoned in Laghman province

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 26 police officers were positioned in the eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, provincial governor's spokesman Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yes, several local police officers were poisoned in the Alishang district. Thanks to timely response, their lives were saved," Dawlatzai said.

According to the spokesman, the police are now probing the food contractor, and an investigation is underway to determine how officers were poisoned. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.