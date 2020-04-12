Taliban set to release 20 prisoners: insurgent spokesman

The Taliban are set to release 20 prisoners in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the group's spokesman said Sunday, in what appeared to be a major breakthrough after the insurgents called off meetings over the issue last week

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

