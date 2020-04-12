3 Taliban militants killed, 5 injured in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 12 (Sputnik/ANI): Three Taliban terrorists have been killed, and five more have suffered injuries in a preemptive strike by the Afghan armed forces in Helmand province, the country's military said in a statement on Sunday. According to the 215th Maiwand Corps, the military received information that Taliban terrorists were planning an attack on security posts near the town of Gereskh. The army launched an assault, resulting in the death of three militants.

Five other terrorists suffered injuries and one member of the Taliban who tried to flee during the attack was later captured by the Afghan military, according to the statement. Troops also deactivated 15 mines in the region, the military said.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country. The agreement was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start. (Sputnik/ANI)

