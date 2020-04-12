Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak registers 386 new coronavirus cases as death toll rises to 86

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:24 IST
Pak registers 386 new coronavirus cases as death toll rises to 86

Pakistan on Sunday reported 386 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 5,170. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 86.

It said that 1,026 patients have recovered so far while 37 were reported to be in critical condition. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,170 with 386 new infections reported in one day, it said. The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,464 cases, Sindh 1,411, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 216, Islamabad 119 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 35.

The data showed that so far 61,801 tested had been conducted, including 2,805 in the last one day. A steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday.

The officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to extend the lockdown or not. There is high possibility that it would be extended as Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.

The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000. Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 110,042 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain will defeat coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the diseaseWe will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it t...

COVID-19: DUSU to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi University Students Union DUSU has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The students body held an Executive Council meeting and discussed the issues plaguing the students during the ongoi...

Need financial assistance for pvt security, facility mgmt, manpower supply: FICCI to FM

Outsourced business services sector, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, is in need of financial assistance in the form of GST cut, PF contribution support, Ficci said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This sector, having one c...

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University to be used as quarantine centre

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here has bee taken over by the district administration to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases, said District Magistrate DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Sunday. The university will be used as a qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020