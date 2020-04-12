Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain 'far from victory' in virus fight: PM

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:20 IST
Spain 'far from victory' in virus fight: PM

Spain is "far from victory" in its fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned on Sunday as the country's death toll from the pandemic rose again after falling for three days in a row. The nation registered 619 new deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 16,972, the health ministry said, the highest in the world after the United States and Italy. The toll was 510 on Saturday, the lowest since March 23.

But the number of new infections continued its slow, rising by 4,167 to 166,019, a smaller increase than was recorded on Saturday. Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow a national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We are still far from victory, from the moment when he will recover normality in our lives," Sanchez said during a televised address. "We are all keen to go back out on the streets... but out desire is even greater to win the war and prevent a relapse," he added.

His comments come as Spain braced for the reopening of some sectors of its economy, with some factory and construction workers set to return to work on Monday. The government on March 30 tightened the lockdown by halting all non-essential activities for two weeks but this measure is now about to be lifted, drawing criticism from some regional leaders and unions.

Police will hand out face masks at metro and train stations on Monday as some companies re-open after this so-called "economic hibernation" period. The rest of the lockdown restrictions in the nation of around 47 million people will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

They prevent people from going outside except to go to work if they can not do so from home, buy food, seek medical care and briefly walk their dog. Sanchez warned on Sunday that Spain had not entered the "second phase" in the fight against the coronavirus of a "de-escalation" of lockdown measures "which will start at the earliest in two weeks and will be very gradual and very prudent".

"Health will always be the priority," he added. Earlier on Sunday Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto warned that rules on social distancing will remain in place this summer "even on the beach".

"Until there is a vaccine nothing will be the way it was before," she added in an interview published in daily newspaper El Pais. Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and tourism is crucial for the domestic economy, making up nearly 12 percent of gross domestic product.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...

Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic 2-0 won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam 1-2 pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day agains...

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020