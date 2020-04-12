Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sends 5,022 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India on Sunday shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan to ensure food security during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:44 IST
India sends 5,022 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan
Last year, India Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar said that India will gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan to ensure food security during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. "251 containers carrying the first consignment of 5,022 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla port to Chabahar port today. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," the Indian embassy in Afghanistan announced.

Last year, India Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar had said that India would gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. The Indian embassy here also announced that New Delhi will send 5,00,00 hydroxychloroquine tablets soon.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) export, which includes Afghanistan. HCQ tablets play a crucial role in the treatment of coronavirus patients "This humanitarian gesture of Indian people to our Afghan brethren will ensure food security during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. India is gifting 500,000 tablets of HydroxyChloroquine to AFG for health professionals and COVID-19 positive cases," the embassy further said.

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 52 new cases of coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country to 607. Eighteen people including two health workers have succumbed to the disease so far. Afghanistan's Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz in late March had expressed concerns that unless drastic measures were taken, the country's tattered healthcare system may not be able to prevent up to 80 per cent of the population from contracting the virus and as much as 1,10,000 people dying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

With 918 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 8447

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured. The death toll meanwhile climbed to 273 as 31 more persons succumbed to the infection...

U.S. health experts stress need for widespread coronavirus testing

The United States needs to ramp up testing for the coronavirus as the White House considers when and how to lift stay-at-home restrictions and lockdowns triggered by the pandemic, U.S. health experts said on Sunday.More than 2 million tests...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

Researchers report new advancement in study of depression

The biology of depression and the effect of antidepressants involves a particular protein -- GPR56 -- suggests a new study. The researchers believe that this protein could offer a novel target for new antidepressant drugs. Depression is a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020