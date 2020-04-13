Turkish interior minister resigns over pandemic response

Turkish interior minister resigns over pandemic responsePTI | Ankara | Updated: 13-04-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 00:59 IST
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu resigned on Sunday, the day after an abrupt lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus sparked panic buying across the country
"May my country, which I never wished to hurt, and our president, to whom I will be faithful all my life, forgive me," Soylu said in a statement announcing his resignation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Suleyman Soylu
- Turkish