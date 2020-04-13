Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 and Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault

Entertainment News Roundup: The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 and Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said. A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000.

Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with a third sexual assault case, and prosecutors there said they have started the process of seeking his extradition from New York, where the former film producer is serving prison time for rape. The onetime Hollywood mogul, who tested positive for the coronavirus soon after being incarcerated in upstate New York but has since recovered, was newly charged with a single felony count of sexual battery by restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

