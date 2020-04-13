Amid COVID 19 lockdown, Team VisionRI celebrated 16th Annual Day with enthusiasm

India's prestigious global consulting firm VisionRI on Monday, 13th April completed 16 years of passion and creativity. Following the guidelines of lockdown in its letter and spirit, the employees celebrated the 16th anniversary of the company at their homes followed by a group chat through Skype.

"I dedicate this 16th anniversary to the values and mutual empathy that we share and enjoy. Together, we convert challenges into opportunities for collective betterment and we keep doing so during this period of COVID 19," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director, VisionRI. He motivated all the employees to work with go greater approach and emphasized, "we will emerge even more strongly in coming days,". The VisionRI management has been organizing mega-celebrations to commemorate the annual anniversary but due to ensuing lockdown, the employees decided to celebrate the 16th anniversary in a decentralized manner at their homes by praying the Almighty to help the world wade through the crisis.

"Thank you! Sir, for giving us all wonderful platform and family, and we all assure that we will write a new growth script in coming years under your guidance and directions," said Neeraj Singh Mehta, Technical Lead, VisionRI congratulating Mr. Singh on behalf of employees. During the interaction, the employees shared their 'work from home' experiences and reiterated commitments to give their best for the growth of the organization amid all odds. The employees and professionals working on abroad projects also shared greetings and urged one another to follow guidelines of local authorities to stay safe from COVID 19.

It's pertinent to mention that VisionRI management has been implementing several precautionary measures among its employees much before the strict measures were announced by the Central and state governments. This includes distribution of sanitizers, masks, social distancing and enforcing travel restrictions to cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida where the COVID 19 cases were initially reported. The company is strictly following work from home since March 20, 2020. Besides, the company has taken due steps at all its projects sites in countries such as Afghanistan, Kenya, and Zambia. The precautionary guidelines have been communicated to professionals and associates engaged in consultancy projects in various African and Asian countries. VisionRI employees have also donated one day's salary in PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID 19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Sonepat, National Capital Region (NCR), VisionRI, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified knowledge consulting firm with specializations in energy, infrastructure, transport, urban development, natural resource management, public health and digital development. It was founded by eminent economist and professional consultant Mr. J. P. Singh on April 13, 2004. The company has worked with several projects of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Development Bank (AfDB) and other international agencies throughout the globe particularly in Africa, Asia and Pacific regions.

