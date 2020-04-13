Left Menu
US records 22,116 COVID-19 deaths, NY remains worst hit

The United States has registered at least 5,57,663 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,116 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has registered at least 5,57,663 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,116 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University. This total is as per the data released by the university including all 50 States of the mainland, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as reported by CNN.

Wyoming is the only State that is not reporting a death related to the coronavirus. So far on Monday, the university has reported a rise of 363 new cases and 37 new deaths.

New York remains the worst-hit region of the country with as many as 1,90,288 testing positive for the virus and more than 10,000 deaths. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is optimistic that the hospitalisation curve is flattening. (ANI)

