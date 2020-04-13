'Wolf' returns to T1 as streamer, content creator

Two-time world champion Jae-wan "Wolf" Lee is returning to T1, the organization announced Monday. The 23-year-old Wolf, who previously competed as a support, will serve as a streamer and content creator with T1.

"Welcome back, legend," T1 wrote Monday on Twitter. Wolf retired in November while competing for SuperMassive. He told Inven Global that he had been dealing with depression and an anxiety disorder, among other conditions, since 2017.

Wolf joined T1 in 2013 and went on to win world championships in 2015 and 2016 while teamed with legendary mid laner Sang-hyeok "Faker" Lee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.